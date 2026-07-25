IRNA: Omani Delegation in Tehran for Strait of Hormuz Talks 

TEHRAN -- An Omani diplomatic delegation arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on mechanisms governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, IRNA news agency reported.

The report said the delegation’s visit was part of ongoing consultations between Iran and Oman aimed at establishing appropriate mechanisms for managing ship traffic through the strategic waterway. Separately, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi, during which they discussed the latest regional developments, maritime security, and the movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.