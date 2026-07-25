Iran’s Strikes Growing More Precise and Destructive: Western Media

TEHRAN -- The Wall Street Journal has described the Kheibar Shekan as the “workhorse of Tehran’s arsenal”—a cheap, mobile, accurate weapon with a range of at least 900 miles.

The solid-fuel, medium-range ballistic missile features a satellite-guidance system and is capable of carrying a maneuverable warhead designed to evade air defenses. Its solid-fuel design allows for rapid deployment and launch from mobile launchers, making it significantly harder to detect and destroy before firing compared to older liquid-fuel models.

The Kheibar Shekan uses a combination of flight paths, maneuvers and varying speeds to confuse US air defense systems. Some versions of the missile are equipped with a small engine in the warhead section during the terminal phase of flight, enabling course changes at speeds around 6,000 miles per hour—a feature that further complicates interception efforts.

American officials have confirmed that Iran has fired Kheibar Shekan missiles at U.S. bases since the terrorist war on the Islamic Republic resumed.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has been using the missile in complex attacks, proving it “is getting more dangerous”. According to Joseph Votel, former commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), “Iran is learning and adapting its tactics and is looking for ways to bypass American defense systems”.

A critical factor in Iran’s strategy is the significant cost differential between its missiles and American interceptors. The production cost of each Kheibar Shekan missile is substantially lower than that of American and Israeli interceptors, which can cost between $2 million and $15 million per interceptor depending on the system.

This cost asymmetry makes Iran’s strategy economically sustainable for Tehran while being expensive for its adversaries.

The Guardian has reported that Iran’s recent attacks demonstrate “increased precision and destructive power,” while simultaneously exposing “potential weaknesses in U.S. air defense systems deployed in the region”.

Dan Sabbagh, the newspaper’s defense and security editor, emphasized that Iran’s enhanced capability results from a combination of technological advances in its missile program, use of satellite imagery, and military tactics inspired by Russia’s experience in the Ukraine war.

The Guardian cited Iran’s successful attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan—a facility protected by the advanced U.S. THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile defense system—as evidence of this growing capability. Satellite images reportedly show severe damage to several facilities at the base, prompting the Pentagon to investigate why the defense system failed to intercept the attack.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies has stated that Iran’s attacks on U.S. bases in Jordan reflect Tehran’s strategy “to punish countries in the region that host U.S. military forces, with the aim of driving the United States out of the region”.

Retired U.S. Army General David Deptola, a key architect of the 1991 Persian Gulf War, told Fox News that Iran is “trying to increase the political cost of hosting U.S. forces in Jordan, so that the cost of this continued presence outweighs the benefits”.

Despite weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s military infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal confirmed that Iran has been able to restore operations at its underground missile bases, reopening tunnel entrances and access roads that were damaged in earlier attacks.

The missile expert Fabian Hinz told The Wall Street Journal that Tehran “has seen what types of maneuvers are the most effective ones for overcoming missile defense. Every single combat use gives you some sort of data, so that’s very useful for the Iranians”.

A U.S. official acknowledged that Kheibar Shekan missiles have been able to punch through defenses using these advanced methods, indicating the Iranians are studying interceptions and learning how to better circumvent them.

The Wall Street Journal noted that the development underscores the continuing challenge facing the United States, which has been conducting military operations against Iran while Tehran has continued to launch retaliatory strikes.

Recent attacks marked the fourth strike on U.S. forces in Jordan within five days, suggesting that Iran has not exhausted its missile inventory and has improved its ability to penetrate U.S. air defense systems.