Yemen’s Step in the Right Direction By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

The crisis created in our region by the dastardly dotard US president has taken a new turn with the closure of the strategic Bab al-Mandeb by the legitimate government of Yemen to US-Israeli, Saudi Arabian and the vessels of other countries supporting American terrorism.

This Strait which connects the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea on its south and to the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal on its north is vital to international shipping.

According to International Law, international navigation routes through such chock points as the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait are open to all world countries provided no criminal or terrorist activities are carried out by other countries especially rank outsiders like the US.

In case, roughs like Donald Trump, the Zionist war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu and other villains of peace breach international law, the same international law gives permission to the aggressed states to control and if required close these waterways.

What the Islamic Republic of Iran is exercising through its defenders in completely monitoring traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is in conformity with international law to safeguards not just its sovereignty and territorial integrity against American aggression but also to safeguard peace and stability throughout the region, including littoral states which have unwittingly allowed the US to use their territories for attacking Iran and suffering the resulting consequences.

The same is true of the Sana’ a based legitimate government led by the popular Ansarullah movement. In order to protect Yemen from the mischief of the Americans and the Zionist and their local clients, it has taken the step in the right direction on the bases of international law to close the Bab al-Mandeb for hostile parties.

As we have been saying from the beginning, the moment the regional states summon up their courage to expel the US and close its military bases, peace will return to the Persian Gulf and normal flow of traffic through the Hormuz Strait.

In view of this undeniable facts we honestly advice Riyadh to stop cozying up to the US and through it indirectly to Israel by adopting hostile postures towards the legal and legitimate government of Yemen.

Remember, the aggress party according to international law, has all the right to retaliate.