Russia, China, Iran Close Ranks as Araghchi Warns U.S. Over Hormuz

CHOLPON-ATA (Dispatches) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has used high-level meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts to reinforce Tehran’s strategic alignment with Moscow and Beijing, warning that the United States bears responsibility for growing instability in the Strait of Hormuz and reaffirming that Iran will continue defending its national security.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in this Kyrgyz city, Araghchi said the current tensions in the strategic waterway are the direct consequence of Washington’s “bad faith” and repeated violations of its commitments toward Iran.

During talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Araghchi thanked Moscow for condemning recent US and Israeli military aggressions against Iran.

He stressed that while Tehran has demonstrated goodwill during negotiations that produced a war-ending memorandum of understanding, it remains determined to prevent the United States from using the Strait of Hormuz to threaten Iran’s national security.

Lavrov reiterated Russia’s condemnation of U.S. and Israeli military aggression against Iran and called for the establishment of a regional security mechanism led by countries of the region rather than outside powers.

He said Moscow is prepared to support confidence-building efforts aimed at reducing tensions and promoting long-term regional stability.

The two ministers also reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across political, economic, trade, transportation and energy sectors.

They agreed to accelerate implementation of previously signed agreements while strengthening coordination within multilateral organizations, including the SCO and BRICS.

They also exchanged views on the security situation in West Asia following renewed military tensions involving the United States.

Araghchi later met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, with both sides emphasizing diplomacy as the preferred path for resolving regional disputes.

Wang called for continued implementation of agreements designed to reduce tensions and urged all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize West Asia.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining stability in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.

The Chinese foreign minister reiterated Beijing’s support for political dialogue and negotiations while opposing military escalation.

He stressed that regional disputes should be resolved through diplomatic engagement rather than force and reaffirmed China’s support for preserving peace and stability across West Asia.

Araghchi welcomed China’s continued diplomatic support and thanked Beijing for opposing military escalation against Iran.

He briefed Wang on recent developments and reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to defending its sovereignty while remaining open to diplomatic engagement based on mutual respect and adherence to existing agreements.

The meetings highlighted the growing strategic coordination among Iran, Russia and China at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Through platforms such as the SCO and BRICS, the three countries continue expanding cooperation in energy, transportation, trade and regional security while advocating a greater role for multilateral diplomacy in addressing international crises.



