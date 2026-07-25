Tehran Stage Sector Sees Nearly 7,700 Viewers Across Six Productions

TEHRAN -- Six theatrical productions staged across three of Tehran’s leading performance venues generated more than 2.22 billion tomans in ticket sales — approximately $11,700 at current market rates — while attracting nearly 7,700 spectators, according to figures released by Iran’s General Office of Performing Arts.

The box office figures, covering performances through Friday, include productions presented at the Tehran City Theater Complex, Honar Hall and Sangelaj Theater. The six shows collectively welcomed 7,692 audience members during their runs.

Leading the current theatrical market was “Atash-sooziha” (Fires), directed by Morteza Mirmontazami, which began performances on July 22 at the Main Hall of Tehran City Theater. The production recorded 857.5 million tomans in revenue — approximately $4,500 — after three performances, drawing 1,509 spectators. The production was staged in the venue’s 579-seat auditorium, with ticket prices ranging from 560,000 to 700,000 tomans.

Second on the list was “Khataranj” (Dangerous Chess), directed by Negin Ziaei, which has been running at Chaharsoo Hall at Tehran City Theater since July 1. The production accumulated 542.04 million tomans in sales — approximately $2,850 — after 18 performances, with attendance reaching 1,608

viewers. Tickets were priced at 400,000 tomans in the 132-seat venue.

“Asb Navard” (Horse Rider), directed by Hasti Husseini, ranked third in box office revenue. Running at Qashqai Hall since June 29, the production earned 387.73 million tomans — approximately $2,040 — through 20 performances and welcomed 1,357 spectators. The 96-seat venue offered tickets priced at 350,000 tomans.

At Sayeh Hall, “Tabut-e Ahd” (The Ark of the Covenant), directed by Mojtaba Jaddi, generated 101.55 million tomans — approximately $535 — after 15 performances, with 501 spectators attending the production. Tickets for the 72-seat venue were priced at 300,000 tomans.

Meanwhile, children’s theater production “Babayi Bekhand” (Daddy, Smile), directed by Alireza Malek-Mahmoudi, completed its run at Honar Hall after 28 performances. The production attracted 1,392 spectators and earned 188.09 million tomans — approximately $990 — with tickets priced at 220,000 tomans for the 244-seat venue.

At the historic Sangelaj Theater, “Miras” (Legacy), directed by Gholamreza Arabi, drew 1,325 spectators over 18 performances. The production earned 147.64 million tomans — approximately $775 — with tickets priced at 330,000 tomans.

The latest figures highlight the continued activity of Tehran’s performing arts sector, where productions across drama, experimental theater and children’s performance continue to attract audiences despite economic pressures affecting Iran’s cultural industries.

For international observers, the figures also reflect the distinct economics of Iran’s theater market, where ticket prices and box-office totals operate within a domestic currency system affected by exchange-rate fluctuations.

Tehran’s major venues, including the Tehran City Theater Complex and Sangelaj Theater, remain central platforms for professional stage productions and emerging theatrical talent.