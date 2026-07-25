Chaharmahal’s 4,000 Archaeological Sites Hold Clues to Iran’s Ancient Past

TEHRAN -- Four millennia of human history lie scattered across the mountains, valleys and plains of Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, yet archaeologists believe the vast majority of its past remains buried beneath the soil.

Located in the heart of the central Zagros Mountains, the province is widely known for its dramatic landscapes and Bakhtiari nomadic culture. Less visible, but equally significant, is an archaeological record that spans from prehistoric settlements to the Islamic era, offering rare insight into the long continuity of human occupation in one of Iran’s most important cultural corridors.

Archaeologists have identified around 4,000 historical sites across the province, including ancient mounds, fortresses, bridges, caravanserais, cemeteries and settlement areas. Despite this remarkable concentration of heritage, only a small fraction has undergone systematic excavation, leaving countless questions about the region’s role in the development of early societies unanswered.

Khosro Ahmadi, an archaeologist with the provincial Office of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said the archaeological sequence of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari encompasses every major cultural period from prehistory to the Islamic centuries, demonstrating uninterrupted human occupation over thousands of years.

Research indicates that the province maintained extensive cultural and economic links with Khuzestan, Fars and Iran’s Central Plateau, positioning the Zagros highlands as an active participant in ancient exchange networks rather than a peripheral frontier.

Among the province’s most significant discoveries are some of the earliest evidence for village life in the southern Zagros, shedding light on humanity’s transition from hunting and gathering to pastoralism, agriculture and increasingly complex social and economic systems.

Yet the archaeological potential of the province remains largely untapped. Vast numbers of sites still require survey, test excavations and scientific investigation, while modern development, urban expansion, illegal digging, trafficking of antiquities and natural hazards such as erosion, floods and landslides continue to threaten fragile remains.

Ahmadi states that greater investment in archaeological research could fundamentally reshape understanding of the Zagros in the emergence of Iranian civilization. The discovery of a major settlement, administrative center or archive of inscribed documents, he said, would compel scholars to reconsider the historical significance of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and its place within the cultural and economic landscape of ancient Iran.

For enthusiasts, the province stands as a reminder that some of the most consequential chapters of the ancient Near East may still lie hidden beneath the Zagros, awaiting careful excavation rather than chance discovery.



