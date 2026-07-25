Iran, Armenia Agree to Form Joint Energy Task Force

TEHRAN – Iran and Armenia have agreed to establish a specialized joint task force to expand cooperation in the energy sector, following high-level talks in Tehran on Saturday.

Iranian Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad on Saturday described Armenia as “one of the very good neighbors” of the Islamic Republic, emphasizing that the two countries possess numerous capacities for collaboration, particularly in energy, which must be further developed.

“Armenia has helped Iran during difficult days, and we also seek to help this friendly country,” Paknejad told reporters after he met with Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan.

The discussions covered cooperation in energy, trade in petroleum products, export of technical and engineering services, and the construction of refineries.

Paknejad noted that they exchanged views on Armenia’s needs in the petroleum products sector.

Khudatyan confirmed the agreement to form a joint specialized task force, stating that the two ministers discussed existing cooperation capacities within their ministries’ purviews.

Agreements were reached regarding the formation of a joint specialized task force, and it was decided that within the framework of this task force’s activities, we will expand cooperation in all areas related to our ministries, he told journalists on the sidelines of the meeting.