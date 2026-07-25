FAO: Iran Ranks First in World in Saffron, Date Production

TEHRAN - Iran’s saffron, rose and date production ranked first, pistachio, apricot, peach and nectarine production ranked second, and apricot, cherry and fig production ranked third in the world in 2024, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)reported.

The report said that Iran among the countries producing each product and compared with the data of 2023, and the results of the studies show that in total, in 2024, Iran ranked first to thirteenth in the world in the production of 26 major horticultural products.

Despite the imposed war and sanctions, Iran has been able to improve its horticultural production ranking in seven products and maintain its previous ranking in 12 products.

According to the report, Iran’s saffron, rose and date production ranks first, the country’s pistachio, apricot, peach and nectarine production ranks second, and Iran’s plum, cherry and fig production ranks third in the world in 2024.

Iran also ranks fourth in the production of apples, walnuts, cherries and plums, fifth in the production of almonds and kiwi, sixth in the production of oranges, and seventh in the production of grapes, lemons (sour and sweet), other citrus fruits and edible mushrooms.

Iran’s hazelnut, pear and tangerine production ranks eighth, tenth and twelfth in the world, respectively, and the country’s olive, cranberry, grapefruit and green tea leaf production ranks thirteenth.