Iranian Stocks Rebound to 4.9mn Point Level

TEHRAN - Tehran’s stock market opened the week on a strong positive note, with the main index rising over 31,000 points to reclaim the 4.9 million level following reduced geopolitical anxieties and signs of renewed diplomatic activity.

According to trading data, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) main index (TEDPIX) recorded an initial jump of 7,200 points to reach 4,861,000 before climbing further to cross the 4.9 million benchmark—a key technical level lost during recent market downturns.

The equal-weighted index also rose by 9,000 points to hit 1,365,000, indicating that gains extended beyond major blue-chip stocks to cover a broad spectrum of listed equities.

Over 85,000 transactions were recorded in early trading, with total market turnover surpassing 42 trillion rials, signaling active buyer participation and improved investor sentiment.

Market analysts attribute the early rally primarily to a reduction in immediate geopolitical risks. Despite heightened speculation regarding a potential military escalation, no new military strikes by the U.S. against Iran were reported overnight. Concurrently, emerging reports of diplomatic activity helped ease investor concerns over short-term conflict risks.

While the stock market has shown strong sensitivity to political news in recent weeks, analysts emphasize that sustaining this upward trajectory will depend on continued capital inflows, steady trading volumes, improved corporate profitability, and clearer economic policy perspectives alongside geopolitical stability.