Ministry Launches Free CNG Campaign to Cut Gasoline Use

TEHRAN — The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) launched a nationwide campaign offering free compressed natural gas (CNG) beginning July 23, with the voluntary participation of more than 1,000 CNG fueling stations across the country.

The initiative, titled “United for Iran: Free CNG for the People of Iran,” aims to encourage the use of cleaner fuel, reduce gasoline consumption and make better use of the country’s existing fuel infrastructure.

Under the campaign, participating stations will provide CNG at no cost starting July 23.

In a statement, NIORDC thanked the owners and operators of participating CNG stations for their voluntary cooperation and encouraged motorists to take part in the campaign to help lower gasoline consumption and conserve national energy resources.