Lawmaker Praises Oil Ministry’s Smart Energy Management Push

TEHRAN — Oil Ministry has made significant progress in strengthening the country’s smart energy management system by expanding digital infrastructure and integrating key energy data platforms, according to the deputy head of Parliament’s Energy Committee.

Farhad Shahraki said the ministry has taken notable steps in recent months to develop information infrastructure, establish a comprehensive energy database, expand business intelligence systems, upgrade geographic information system (GIS) capabilities and gradually integrate the digital platforms of its subsidiary companies.

Shahraki said leading countries increasingly rely on standardized, real-time, verifiable and integrated data to guide energy policymaking, helping improve energy balance, reduce waste, combat fuel smuggling, optimize consumption and increase efficiency.

He said Iran, home to one of the world’s largest oil and gas reserves, needs a comprehensive data-driven governance framework more than ever to safeguard energy security, protect national resources, improve efficiency and counter organized fuel smuggling.

According to Shahraki, the Integrated Smart Energy Management System serves as the digital backbone of Iran’s energy governance and provides a single, reliable source of information across the energy value chain.

He said parliamentary oversight indicates the Oil Ministry has moved the project beyond the planning stage by expanding data infrastructure, building a comprehensive database, enhancing business intelligence and GIS systems, connecting subsidiary company platforms and launching metering projects.

Shahraki said the ministry’s progress demonstrates that the initiative has entered the implementation phase and deserves recognition.

He emphasized that the future of Iran’s energy sector will depend not only on expanding production capacity and developing oil and gas fields but also on advancing intelligent energy governance.

“A country that bases its decisions on credible, real-time and integrated data can improve efficiency, reduce losses, combat smuggling, strengthen energy security and enhance public confidence in governance,” he said.

Shahraki described the Integrated Smart Energy Management System as more than a routine Oil Ministry project, calling it the foundation for transforming Iran’s energy governance. He said fully implementing the system is both a legal obligation and a strategic necessity to protect national wealth, improve decision-making efficiency, increase transparency, strengthen economic security and reinforce national security.

He added that accelerating the project’s implementation is an investment in a future where Iran’s energy governance is driven by intelligence and reliable data, with the country’s energy strength resting not only on abundant resources but also on the quality of its governance.