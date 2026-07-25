Iranian Players Claim Eight Medals in Asian Youth Chess Championship

TEHRAN - The Rapid Chess Championship of the 28th Asian Youth Chess Championships concluded in Shenzhen, China, and Iranian players enjoyed a strong campaign, securing one gold medal, five silver medals, and two bronze medals, ending their work in the competition with a total of eight medals in the event.

The championship featured competitions across six age categories (Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18, Boys and Girls), with players demonstrating outstanding fighting spirit, excellent sportsmanship, and impressive technical skills throughout the tournament.

The Iranian team, with 13 male and female chess players, participated in the competition, and won eight medals.

Under-14 age group, Ramtin Kakavand won the championship title in and the gold medal in the standard section.

Asal Ebrahimi Rashti won the under-16 age group, Arshia Ahalmand won the under-14 age group, and Mahsa Alavi won the silver medal in the under-18 age group. Erfan Ahmadi also won a bronze medal in the under-18 age group.

In the Rapid & Blitz category, Asal Ebrahimi Rashti won a silver medal in the under-16 age group, and Benita Grossi won a bronze medal in the under-10 age group.

In the rapid category, Mahsa Alavi won a silver medal in the under-18 age group.

The participating federations were: Australia, Bangladesh, China, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

China emerged as the dominant force in the medal standings, finishing with the biggest haul of the tournament. The Chinese contingent claimed four gold medals, four silver, and three bronze. Vietnam also enjoyed a strong campaign, securing two gold, four silver, and two bronze medals, while Kazakhstan rounded out the team podium, taking home two gold and two bronze medals.