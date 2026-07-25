Aluminum Arak Appoint Pirouz Ghorbani as Head Coach

TEHRAN - Aluminum Arak football club announced the selection of Pirouz Ghorbani as the replacement of Mojtaba Hosseini on the coaching bench of this team.

Ghorbani led Fajr Sepasi Shiraz for the past two seasons and led the team to the Premier League. The Fajr Sepasi earned 30 points in 23 league games last season and finished eighth in the table.

Aluminum’s new head coach has experience coaching Gachsaran Oil and Gas, Astara Municipality, Babol Rayka and Sardar Bukan, as well as coaching Saipa and Rah-e Ahan teams.

Aluminum Arak won 22 points from 22 matches in the 25th league under the leadership of Mojtaba Hosseini and ranked 13th.