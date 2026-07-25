Hundreds of Settlers Storm West Bank Village, Burn Homes 

RAMALLAH (MEE) -- Hundreds of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Sarra, southwest of Nablus, burning homes, damaging property and assaulting residents.

The attacks forced several families in the occupied West Bank village to flee for safety, residents told Middle East Eye. Residents said that at least two homes were set on fire, while several Palestinians suffered from smoke inhalation after the fires. The attack on the village comes after a series of attacks carried out by settlers in the Nablus area, following the deadly attack on the town of Tell.