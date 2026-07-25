Netanyahu Asks Court to Bury Probe Until After Elections

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) – Israel’s terrorist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pleaded with the so-called high court of justice to block the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, claiming the issue is too “politically sensitive” to be addressed before upcoming Knesset elections.

The regime’s desperate legal maneuver argues that the court has no authority to establish such a commission and insists that intervening “at this stage” would be inappropriate. Netanyahu’s primary objection? That the court’s top judge, whom he claims is biased against him, would appoint the investigators.

This is the same Netanyahu who has spent years weaponizing endless wars to shield himself from prosecution. Facing trial for corruption, he has consistently manufactured conflict and prolonged bloodshed as a cynical political tool to avoid justice.

Now, the depth of his cowardice is on full display as he clings to power while evading accountability for the catastrophic intelligence and military failures that led to the deadliest day in Israel’s occupation history.

Nearly three years have passed since Hamas fighters breached the Gaza fence, killing nearly 1,200 Zionists and taking 253 captives. Israeli settlers, according to multiple polls, overwhelmingly supports a full, independent inquiry. Yet the regime refuses to confront the truth.

Netanyahu’s alternative is transparently self-serving: a regime-appointed committee that would allow him to control the narrative and shield himself from responsibility. His regime claims “legislative time constraints” prevented passing such a bill before the Knesset was dissolved — a convenient excuse that does not obscure the glaring conflict of interest.

Opposition members have condemned this approach, saying that a committee controlled by Netanyahu’s regime would whitewash the catastrophic failures that left Israeli military bases and settlements vulnerable to attack. But the regime’s evasion runs deeper.

Any honest investigation would have to confront the regime’s own monstrous actions. On October 7, Israeli forces implemented the Hannibal Directive, a notorious protocol ordering troops to kill Israeli settlers and soldiers to prevent their capture.

Helicopter and drone pilots opened fire on Israeli settlements and military bases, burning homes and cars with Zionists and Hamas fighters alike — incinerating captives alive as they attempted to flee toward Gaza.

Netanyahu has shamelessly denied any personal responsibility, blaming the military and domestic intelligence for failing to anticipate the attack. In the aftermath, the regime unleashed a more than two-year-long genocide on Gaza, killing over 73,000 Palestinian civilians — a crime for which the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, charging him with using starvation as a weapon of war.