Armed Forces Declare New Battlefield Doctrine, Expand Retaliation

TEHRAN — Iran’s armed forces announced a new wave of retaliatory operations against U.S. military positions across West Asia on Friday, saying they struck American bases and military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq while warning that continued U.S. aggression against Iranian territory would be met with intensified responses under newly declared battlefield doctrines.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the latest attacks were carried out during the 27th wave of Operation Nasr-2, targeting American military infrastructure in retaliation for continued U.S. attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure.

In separate statements, the IRGC said advanced heavy attack drones struck the U.S.-run Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, destroying a large ammunition depot after successive explosions.

According to the statement, six large accommodation hangars housing U.S. personnel were completely destroyed while three others sustained heavy damage.

The IRGC also said numerous American troops were killed or wounded. It further said Washington has concealed the true scale of its battlefield losses throughout the conflict.

“Hundreds of U.S. troops have been killed and many more wounded,” the statement said, adding that the daily evacuation of injured personnel to a U.S. military hospital in Germany reflects casualties that had not been disclosed publicly.

The IRGC called on American media to investigate hidden casualty figures, military losses and the overall costs of the war.

In another statement, the IRGC announced completion of an earlier operation against an Amazon data center in Bahrain, describing the facility as an intelligence center supporting the U.S. military.

According to the statement, the remaining building at the complex was destroyed during the latest attacks.

The IRGC said its forces also struck three ammunition and equipment storage hangars at Camp Udairi in Kuwait, setting them ablaze.

It further announced that the control tower of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain sustained significant damage following simultaneous attacks.

Elsewhere, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force launched a “crushing strike” against the U.S. Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

According to the statement, several American fighter aircraft sustained major damage while a residence housing U.S. personnel was struck, resulting in casualties.

The IRGC also announced the destruction of a Patriot air defense system, a spy balloon and a compound used by U.S. personnel in Erbil, Iraq.

It described the Erbil operation as a “surprise” strike and warned Washington that continued military aggression would invite “different responses.”

Separately, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced additional drone strikes under successive phases of Operation Saeqeh (Lightning).

According to Army statements, Arash one-way attack drones targeted fuel storage facilities, equipment depots, aircraft shelters, maintenance hangars and accommodation centers used by U.S. forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The Army also announced attacks on U.S. military facilities at Camp Doha, Camp Arifjan and Camp Udairi in Kuwait, saying ammunition depots, logistics facilities and fuel reservoirs were destroyed.

“The threats of the narcissistic U.S. president only further strengthen the resolve and determination of the nation and the armed forces in confronting the aggressors,” one Army statement said.

Military officials emphasized that retaliatory drone and missile operations would continue and intensify.

Warning to Residents Near U.S. Military Sites

The IRGC issued an unprecedented public warning to residents of countries hosting American troops, urging them to move at least 500 meters away from locations where U.S. personnel are stationed.

According to the statement, many American forces have abandoned conventional military bases and relocated to civilian buildings inside cities.

“We warn all people in countries hosting U.S. forces to immediately move at least 500 meters away from locations being used as the concealed accommodation of American military personnel so that they remain safe.”

The IRGC also urged residents to report new locations of American forces through the official Telegram account of the IRGC Public Relations Office or via the Sepah News website.

In separate statements addressed to the people of Kuwait and Jordan, the IRGC rejected allegations that its operations violated the sovereignty of regional states.



“From our perspective, the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of your government are fully respected.”

The IRGC said that U.S. military bases operate under American authority rather than the jurisdiction of host countries.

“Therefore, it is the United States that has violated your territorial integrity and sovereignty, not us.”

The IRGC stressed that targeting bases used for operations against Iran constituted its “legal, religious and logical right.”

New Battlefield Equation

Iran’s top military command also announced a new operational doctrine governing future retaliation.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, declared that every Iranian civilian martyred in U.S. attacks would be answered by the death of an American soldier.

“The rule that we had already proved operational to the enemy is, from this moment, a definitive and officially declared equation of the battlefield: In return for the martyrdom of every proud citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, one American soldier will be killed.”

Addressing American troops directly, he added: “We have prepared free, direct tickets to hell for you.”

Army spokesman Brigadier General Muhammad Akraminia said the United States should not expect Iranian responses to remain unchanged if attacks continue.

“The Americans must understand that this course of action cannot continue indefinitely.”

He said new operational plans had already been prepared. “New scenarios have been developed and preparations have been made, and we will respond in a different manner to prevent the enemy from continuing the war.”

Akraminia added that Iran has strengthened its military readiness for every possible scenario, including any potential ground incursion.

Separately, IRGC air defense units announced they had intercepted and destroyed a U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile over Kahnuj County in Kerman Province before it reached populated areas or sensitive installations.

According to local IRGC commanders, the missile was detected, tracked and destroyed through the timely action of Iran’s air defense network, highlighting what officials described as the country’s continued preparedness to defend its airspace.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized elements within the U.S. administration, saying continued military escalation would only increase Washington’s costs.

“Compromised individuals in the U.S. administration are burying their heads in the sand. They ignore the realities on the ground and seem focused only on 2028.”

He added: “The mindless aggression they advocate will only ensure that POTUS pays heavier price for deal he’s trying to achieve.”

Araghchi reiterated that progress requires Washington to abandon what he described as its “irrational, excessive and hegemonic” policies and respect Iran’s national interests.

The latest military escalation also sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with Brent crude climbing above $100 a barrel for the first time in months as investors weighed the impact of growing tensions around key regional energy routes.

Parliament Speaker Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Washington’s renewed military aggression has backfired by driving up global energy prices instead of pressuring Iran.

“They wanted to punish Iran. Punished themselves with triple-digit oil instead. 10/10 strategy,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

Senior adviser to the Leader Muhammad Mokhber likewise said the surge in oil prices reflected disruptions to transportation rather than production, warning that continued U.S. military actions would have far-reaching global consequences.

“The fire that the United States is igniting in the region’s oil and gas fields will ultimately spread across the entire world,” Mokhber said, adding that Iran’s armed forces would “define the battlefield and the level of the game one step above the enemy.”

Iranian officials reiterated that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war conditions as long as Washington continued its aggression.

Ghalibaf reiterated that regional energy security is inseparable from Iran’s own ability to export oil. “In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one will sell oil.”

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps also warned that the Strait of Hormuz would remain under Iran’s control and that continued U.S. interference in maritime traffic would bring “irreparable defeat.”

“The Strait of Hormuz is under our control and will remain completely closed for as long as the United States continues its hostile actions in the region. No oil tanker will be permitted to enter or leave,” the IRGC said.