Araghchi Holds Talks With Russian, Chinese Counterparts at SCO



CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan (Dispatches) — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate talks with his Russian and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Kyrgyzstan here Friday, focusing on bilateral relations, regional developments and coordination within multilateral frameworks.

Araghchi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, including tensions in West Asia, while reaffirming the importance of continued consultations between Tehran and Moscow. He also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, with the talks underscoring the two countries’ strategic partnership and cooperation within the SCO.