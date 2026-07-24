Armed Forces Declare New Battlefield Doctrine, Expand Retaliation

TEHRAN — Iran’s armed forces announced a new wave of retaliatory operations against U.S. military positions across West Asia on Friday, saying they struck American bases and military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq while warning that continued U.S. aggression against Iranian territory would be met with intensified responses under newly declared battlefield doctrines.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the latest attacks were carried out during the 27th wave of Operation Nasr-2, targeting American military infrastructure in retaliation for continued U.S. attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure.

In separate statements, the IRGC said advanced heavy attack drones struck the U.S.-run Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, destroying a large ammunition depot after successive explosions.

According to the statement, six large accommodation hangars housing U.S. personnel were completely destroyed while three others sustained heavy damage.

The IRGC also said numerous American troops were killed or wounded. It further said Washington has concealed the true scale of its battlefield losses throughout the conflict.

“Hundreds of U.S. troops have been killed and many more wounded,” the statement said, adding that the daily evacuation of injured personnel to a U.S. military hospital in Germany reflects casualties that had not been disclosed publicly.

The IRGC called on American media to investigate hidden casualty figures, military losses and the overall costs of the war.

In another statement, the IRGC announced completion of an earlier operation against an Amazon data center in Bahrain, describing the facility as an intelligence center supporting the U.S. military.

According to the statement, the remaining building at the complex was destroyed during the latest attacks.

The IRGC said its forces also struck three ammunition and equipment storage hangars at Camp Udairi in Kuwait, setting them ablaze.

It further announced that the control tower of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain sustained significant damage following simultaneous attacks.

Elsewhere, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force launched a “crushing strike” against the U.S. Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

According to the statement, several American fighter aircraft sustained major damage while a residence housing U.S. personnel was struck, resulting in casualties.

The IRGC also announced the destruction of a Patriot air defense system, a spy balloon and a compound used by U.S. personnel in Erbil, Iraq.

It described the Erbil operation as a “surprise” strike and warned Washington that continued military aggression would invite “different responses.”

Separately, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced additional drone strikes under successive phases of Operation Saeqeh (Lightning).

According to Army statements, Arash one-way attack drones targeted fuel storage facilities, equipment depots, aircraft shelters, maintenance hangars and accommodation centers used by U.S. forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The Army also announced attacks on U.S. military facilities at Camp Doha, Camp Arifjan and Camp Udairi in Kuwait, saying ammunition depots, logistics facilities and fuel reservoirs were destroyed.

“The threats of the narcissistic U.S. president only further strengthen the resolve and determination of the nation and the armed forces in confronting the aggressors,” one Army statement said.

Military officials emphasized that retaliatory drone and missile operations would continue and intensify.

Warning to Residents Near U.S. Military Sites

The IRGC issued an unprecedented public warning to residents of countries hosting American troops, urging them to move at least 500 meters away from locations where U.S. personnel are stationed.

According to the statement, many American forces have abandoned conventional military bases and relocated to civilian buildings inside cities.

“We warn all people in countries hosting U.S. forces to immediately move at least 500 meters away from locations being used as the concealed accommodation of American military personnel so that they remain safe.”

The IRGC also urged residents to report new locations of American forces through the official Telegram account of the IRGC Public Relations Office or via the Sepah News website.

In separate statements addressed to the people of Kuwait and Jordan, the IRGC rejected allegations that its operations violated the sovereignty of regional states.



“From our perspective, the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of your government are fully respected.”

The IRGC said that U.S. military bases operate under American authority rather than the jurisdiction of host countries.

“Therefore, it is the United States that has violated your territorial integrity and sovereignty, not us.”

The IRGC stressed that targeting bases used for operations against Iran constituted its “legal, religious and logical right.”



