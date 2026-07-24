Iran, Iraq Seal Strategic Partnership With Four New Agreements

TEHRAN — Iran and Iraq signed four cooperation agreements and reaffirmed their determination to elevate their strategic partnership across political, economic, security and regional fields during Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s official visit to Tehran.

The two neighbors agreed to prepare a comprehensive long-term cooperation roadmap and accelerate the implementation of joint infrastructure, trade and security projects.

The agreements, signed in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister al-Zaidi, cover road freight transport, the Khosravi–Khanaqin–Baghdad railway project, a sister-city partnership between Tehran and Baghdad, and cooperation in public administration, training and human resources.

The two countries also issued a comprehensive joint statement emphasizing that their partnership would be expanded through closer political, economic, security, scientific, technological, cultural and infrastructure cooperation while committing themselves to transforming bilateral relations into “a model of regional cooperation based on mutual respect and common interests.”

Addressing a joint meeting of the two countries’ senior delegations, President Pezeshkian said the comprehensive strategic cooperation plan would guide the future of bilateral ties.

“The comprehensive strategic cooperation plan will serve as the roadmap for the long-term development of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq,” the president said.

Pezeshkian stressed that the agreements should rapidly move beyond signatures into practical implementation.

“The agreements should quickly move from paper to implementation,” he said, calling for continuous coordination between relevant institutions and regular meetings of the two countries’ joint commissions to ensure their full execution.

The president said Iran seeks to deepen cooperation with Iraq across political, commercial, industrial, scientific, infrastructure and security sectors while expanding regional connectivity.

He underlined the importance of railway and road projects, saying the Islamic Republic stands ready to connect Iraq more closely with regional transport corridors in order to boost transit, investment, trade, joint markets and port development.

The two sides agreed to draft a comprehensive long-term cooperation document encompassing political, economic, cultural, security and other fields, with the foreign ministers tasked with finalizing the document for approval and implementation as soon as possible.

The joint statement also announced that the Iran-Iraq Joint High Commission will convene annually at the level of the two heads of government, alternating between Tehran and Baghdad, to supervise implementation of bilateral agreements and monitor progress on strategic projects.

Economic cooperation featured prominently during the talks.

Both governments stressed the need to accelerate completion of the Basra–Shalamcheh railway, expand bilateral trade, facilitate banking cooperation, strengthen joint investment and deepen collaboration in energy, transport, transit, industry, agriculture and engineering services.

They also called for removing legal, administrative and executive obstacles delaying implementation of joint projects.

Alongside the Basra–Shalamcheh line, the newly signed agreement on the Khosravi–Khanaqin–Baghdad railway was presented as another major step toward improving regional connectivity and facilitating trade between the neighboring countries.

The two governments reaffirmed



their commitment to implementing all previously signed agreements, memoranda of understanding and bilateral documents.

Security Cooperation

Security cooperation remained another central theme of the visit.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that full implementation of the bilateral security agreement remains essential, particularly efforts aimed at clearing border areas of anti-Iran militant groups.

“The security of Iran and Iraq is tied to one another, and any insecurity in either country will directly affect the other, making closer security cooperation a strategic necessity for both sides,” he said.

Prime Minister al-Zaidi reaffirmed Baghdad’s commitment to implementing the security agreement.

“No part of Iraqi territory will be allowed to become a platform for threatening or creating insecurity against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Iraqi premier said.

The joint statement likewise emphasized expanded cooperation against terrorism, extremism, organized crime, smuggling and other cross-border threats, stressing that bilateral and multilateral coordination remains essential for preserving regional stability and development.

Iraq: Relations With Iran Strategic Priority

Al-Zaidi described relations with the Islamic Republic as one of Baghdad’s strategic priorities.

He said several Iraqi economic ministers accompanied him to Tehran in order to accelerate negotiations on joint projects and translate agreements into practical cooperation serving the interests of both nations.

The Iraqi premier also praised Iran’s decisive support during Iraq’s battle against the Daesh terrorist group.

“The Iraqi people will never forget Iran’s support in confronting the Daesh terrorist group, support that was demonstrated in practice alongside the Iraqi people in eliminating terrorism,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the outcomes of his visit, al-Zaidi said the agreements signed in Tehran would open “a new chapter” in the strategic partnership between the neighboring countries.

The joint statement reaffirmed that regional crises should be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy and constructive engagement among regional countries.

The two governments reiterated their support for political solutions grounded in international law while renewing their longstanding backing for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Iran and Iraq also pledged expanded cooperation in environmental protection, climate change, drought, dust storms, water management and preservation of shared wetlands and biodiversity through joint regional mechanisms.

Cooperation in higher education, science, media, tourism, religious pilgrimages and broader people-to-people exchanges was identified as another pillar of the long-term strategic partnership.

Funeral Participation Praised

Iran expressed appreciation for the Iraqi government and people over their extensive participation in the funeral ceremonies of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing the massive attendance as a manifestation of the profound historical, religious and popular bonds linking the two nations.

Parliament Speaker Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf, during separate talks with al-Zaidi, highlighted the importance of unity among Muslim countries against what he described as their principal common enemy.

“Cooperation between Iran and Iraq to preserve the unity of Islamic countries against the Zionist regime, which is the number one enemy of Muslims, can certainly be effective,” Ghalibaf said.

He also thanked Iraq for hosting millions of Arbaeen pilgrims and for its participation in the funeral ceremonies.

Al-Zaidi responded by saying Iraq regarded participation in the funeral as a duty rather than a gesture.

“His passing is not the loss of an ordinary individual; rather, we have lost one of the foremost Shia leaders,” he said.

Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hussein Mohseni Eje’i also met the visiting Iraqi premier, stressing that the Islamic Republic maintains no hostility toward neighboring countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran harbors no enmity or hostility toward its neighbors and regards them as friends,” Eje’i said.

Referring to recent U.S. military actions, he said Iran’s retaliatory operations target the launch sites used for aggression.

“The United States has used its military bases in some of Iran’s neighboring countries as launchpads for its attacks... Therefore, it is only natural that we strike the source of U.S. aggression.”

Eje’i emphasized that Iran would never surrender to pressure.

“There is only one path for the United States and its president regarding the Iranian nation and that is to give up excessiveness and bullying.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also dismissed media speculation that the Iraqi prime minister was carrying a message from Washington following his recent visit to the United States.

“At present, we have no problem with mediators for exchanging messages with the United States. There are enough parties capable of playing that role, and there is no real obstacle to message exchanges,” Araghchi said.

He maintained that the real obstacle lies in Washington’s conduct rather than diplomatic channels.

“The main problem is the United States’ irrational, excessive, and domineering approach, which has been met with Iran’s firm response.”

Araghchi said there would be no meaningful progress unless Washington fundamentally changed its policies.

“Until the U.S. understands that there is no path forward except respecting the Iranian nation and its interests, there will naturally be no basis for progress.”

The foreign minister added that implementation of the Iran-Iraq security agreement has progressed to a “reasonable extent,” although some issues remain under discussion, and confirmed that preparations for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage are proceeding through close bilateral coordination.

The visit concluded with both governments reaffirming their commitment to sustained strategic dialogue, comprehensive implementation of bilateral agreements and expanded cooperation, expressing confidence that stronger Iran-Iraq relations will contribute to regional stability, security, economic integration and sustainable development throughout West Asia.