Tehran to London: Stay Out or Face the Consequences

TEHRAN — Iran on Thursday warned Britain against any further involvement in U.S. and Israeli military terrorism against the Islamic Republic, declaring that any foreign military base used to launch attacks on Iranian territory would be regarded as a legitimate target.

Senior Iranian officials said countries providing facilities or territory for such operations would bear responsibility for the consequences.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Britain has “the greatest participation in the recent aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran” and cautioned London against expanding its role.

“We warn the British monarchy, which has been the principal cause of the misfortunes of the peoples of our region... not to further burden its record,” the IRGC said.

The IRGC reiterated Tehran’s long-stated position regarding foreign military facilities used in attacks against Iran. “Any base used for aggression against Iranian territory is a legitimate target for us.”

The statement said that U.S. naval forces operating in the Indian Ocean have exhausted their stockpiles of cruise missiles and begun relying on B-1 strategic bombers flying from RAF Fairford in Britain.

“The invading U.S. military, which after the official resumption of the war relied on launching cruise missiles from its vessels in the Indian Ocean, yesterday resorted to using B-1 aircraft flying from Britain’s Fairford air base after those ships’ missile stocks were depleted,” it said.

The IRGC also described Britain as “the principal cause of the misfortunes of the peoples of our region,” citing what it called London’s historical role in partitioning regional countries, supporting authoritarian governments and facilitating the occupation of Palestine.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry separately condemned London’s reported decision to permit the United States to use British military facilities to prepare and facilitate strikes against Iran, calling the move a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry said British policymakers have knowingly aligned themselves with ongoing U.S. and Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

“This decision is clearly contrary to the fundamental principles and rules of the Charter of the United Nations and international law.”

The ministry said that under Article 3(f) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, permitting territory to be used for aggression constitutes participation in an act of aggression.

It also criticized Britain’s position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“Instead of fulfilling its legal and moral responsibilities to condemn the military aggression and war crimes of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, it has stepped onto the path of aligning with the aggressors.”

The statement said the move further undermines Britain’s stated commitment to international law and accused London of maintaining a long history of hostile policies toward Iran, including the 1953 coup, support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war, sanctions and recent measures targeting the IRGC.

The ministry stressed that the Islamic Republic would continue defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



“Any party that in any way participates in the military aggression against Iran will be responsible for the consequences and repercussions of its own decision.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi issued a similar warning following a meeting with 25 European ambassadors and chargés d’affaires in Tehran.

He said Iran has explained its positions regarding the United States’ criminal actions and emphasized that the Islamic Republic has already inflicted a heavy defeat on the aggressors during the previous 40-day war.

“In the new round of military aggression, we will decisively defend our land and national interests.”

Gharibabadi warned European governments against allowing their territory or military facilities to be used in operations against Iran.

“European governments should be aware that providing bases and territory to aggressors will place them among the aggressors.”

He added that while a limited number of European countries has adopted principled positions, those supporting military operations will bear responsibility for their decisions.

His remarks came after reports that British Prime Minister Andy Burnham had approved the continued use of British military bases by U.S. forces, while Bulgaria’s parliament backed a proposal allowing American aircraft to operate from Bezmer Air Base in support of military operations related to the conflict.

Iran had earlier warned Sofia that any cooperation with military aggression against the Islamic Republic would make Bulgaria complicit in unlawful acts.

The IRGC rejected any prospect of accepting a ceasefire under current circumstances, stating that Washington seeks negotiations only to regain military strength before launching new attacks.

“The defeated America on the battlefield is once again trying, through deception and trickery, to create another opportunity to catch its breath and rebuild its strength for another attack.”

It added: “The enemy must pay the price for breaking its commitments, and this time we will not allow America, through deceptive ceasefires, to replenish its oil and ammunition reserves before resuming its attacks.”

The statement concluded by declaring that Iran’s retaliatory operations would continue.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also addressed American military personnel directly, urging them not to participate in attacks against civilian infrastructure. “Do not commit war crimes for anyone.”

Baghaei said obedience to superior orders does not absolve individuals of criminal responsibility under international humanitarian law.

He said that attacks targeting civilian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants constitute collective punishment and reprisals prohibited under international law, adding that U.S. military personnel have both a legal and moral obligation to refuse manifestly unlawful orders.

Iranian officials reiterated that the Islamic Republic remains committed to defending its sovereignty and national interests, warning that any country facilitating military operations against Iran would be considered responsible for the consequences of its actions.