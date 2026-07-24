Minister Urges ‘Decisive’ BRICS Stand Against U.S.-Israeli Aggression on Iran

NEW DELHI (Dispatches) -- Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Friday called on BRICS member states to take a “clear and decisive” stand against attacks on sovereign states, civilians and critical infrastructure, saying a united position by the bloc in defense of international law would strengthen global peace and security.

Speaking at the BRICS Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Disaster Management here, Momeni linked his appeal to recent attacks on Iran, stating that violations of territorial integrity and strikes on civilian infrastructure contravene the UN Charter and international law.

Referring to the U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran, Momeni said the destruction of infrastructure, power plants, residential areas, schools and hospitals, along with civilian casualties, represents a breach of international legal norms.

He urged BRICS members to adopt a unified position opposing aggression, violations of national sovereignty, attacks on civilians and the destruction of vital infrastructure, stating that a collective message from the bloc would reinforce respect for international law and multilateralism.

Addressing the meeting’s main agenda on disaster risk reduction, Momeni said countries face shared challenges from climate change, natural disasters, pandemics and vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure that cannot be addressed by any nation alone.

He described BRICS as an effective platform for strengthening resilience, exchanging expertise and expanding practical cooperation in disaster management.

The minister said Tehran is prepared to share its experience in responding to earthquakes, floods, droughts, storms and other natural hazards.

He proposed closer cooperation through operational action plans, specialized training, exchanges of technical and operational teams, and joint disaster-response exercises among BRICS members, saying such initiatives would support implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and broader sustainable development goals.

Momeni said Iran is ready to serve as “an active, responsible and reliable partner” within BRICS, stressing that investment in disaster prevention is more effective and less costly than post-crisis recovery.

He said the grouping has the potential to evolve beyond an economic alliance into a global model for disaster prevention, protection of critical infrastructure and safeguarding human life.

The BRICS disaster management ministers’ meeting in New Delhi focused on strengthening cooperation in disaster risk reduction, resilient infrastructure and emergency response among member states.

Since expanding its membership in 2024–25, BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, with the bloc seeking greater coordination among emerging economies on global governance and multilateral issues.