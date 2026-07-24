U.S. Says GCC ‘Served Side by Side’ in Aggression Against Iran



TEHRAN -- Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has called on the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to clarify its position on U.S. allegations about its member states’ participation in the aggression against Iran.

Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks after commander of terrorist U.S. Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper called Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, as well as Jordan as “the most prominent countries that have been most helpful and served side by side” in the aggression.

Publishing footage showing Cooper’s remarks, Baghaei said, “If this claim by the American official is not true, the mentioned governments should officially and transparently reject it.”

The spokesman stressed the Islamic Republic’s “inherent and legitimate” right of self-defense as well as its right to attack hostile targets in countries used as launch pads for anti-Iran offensives.

“In such circumstances, when the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of its inherent and legitimate right of self-defense, targets bases as well as military and logistic assets of the US on the territory of these countries, raising the question, ‘Why has Iran done this?’ is irrelevant,” he said.

Baghaei emphasized that the main source of insecurity and conflict in the region is the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

“Any participation in this aggression, including by providing a platform for military operations, is considered a manifestation of an aggressive act and a violation of the principle of good-neighborliness and Article 2 (4) of the United Nations Charter, based on the UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 on the definition of aggression.”

The spokesman stressed that “the Islamic Republic of Iran’s self-defense is carried out in order to restore security and stability for the entire region.”