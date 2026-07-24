Early Pahlavi-Era Canal Discovered in Khorramabad



TEHRAN — A historic canal believed to date back to the early Pahlavi period has been uncovered during pedestrianization work on Aflak Street in the western Iranian city of Khorramabad, local heritage officials said.

Amin Safaeizadeh, head of registration and protection of cultural, historical and intangible heritage in Lorestan Province, said the structure was discovered as construction work began on the urban improvement project.

Heritage experts visited the site, carried out preliminary examinations, documented the remains and conducted field surveys, but a precise date for the canal has yet to be determined pending further studies.

Safaeizadeh said the project area lies within the historic fabric



of Khorramabad, where multiple layers of archaeological and historical evidence may exist due to the city’s long development around Falak-ol-Aflak Castle. He added that construction projects in the area are being carried out under close supervision from heritage authorities because of the possibility of uncovering additional historical remains.

Lorestan’s Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ata Hassanpour, said the discovery would not prevent the continuation of the pedestrianization project, which will proceed in accordance with heritage protection regulations.

Hassanpour said the canal could provide valuable evidence about urban infrastructure and water-management practices in Khorramabad during the early Pahlavi period, contributing to a better understanding of the city’s historical and physical transformation.

Officials said further archaeological and technical assessments will determine the structure’s exact age, function and historical significance.