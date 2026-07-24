Rare Danish Film on Trans-Iranian Railway to Screen in Tehran

TEHRAN — A rarely screened 1939 Danish documentary chronicling the construction of Iran’s landmark Trans-Iranian Railway will be presented at Tehran’s House of Artists of Iran as part of its ongoing Sunday Documentaries series.

The 46-minute film, Iran – The New Persia (Iran, Pars-e Novin), was directed by Danish filmmakers Ingolf Boisen, Theodor Christensen, and Axel Lerche. The documentary follows the construction and inauguration of the Trans-Iranian Railway while portraying Iran during a period of rapid transformation in the late 1930s.

The screening coincides with the fifth anniversary of the railway’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List. On July 25, 2021, during the 44th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, the approximately 1,400-kilometer railway was recognized as Iran’s first industrial heritage site and its 25th cultural property to be added to the global list.

Following the screening, a discussion will feature film critic and director Houshang Golmakani, documentary filmmaker Mehrdad Zahedian, and railway historian Muhammad Mohsenian, who will examine the documentary’s historical and cinematic significance.

Produced by Danish filmmakers, Iran – The New Persia presents a portrait of a country undergoing modernization. The film contrasts traditional aspects



of Iranian society with the emergence of industrial development, including factories, educational institutions, and new infrastructure projects, while documenting the construction of one of the country’s most ambitious engineering achievements.

According to the organizers, the documentary was never officially released after facing opposition from peasant organizations at the time.

The screening will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at Ostad Nasseri Hall, House of Artists of Iran, Tehran. Tickets are available through the Tiwall ticketing platform