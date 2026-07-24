National Poetry Initiative Brings Together 120 Young Poets

TEHRAN – Iran Book and

Literature House held the inaugural training course of its national “Eqlim-e She’r” (Realm of Poetry) initiative in Zanjan Province this week, bringing together 120 aspiring poets from 16 provinces in a program aimed at expanding educational opportunities and identifying and nurturing young literary talent across the country.

Ebrahim Heidari, CEO of Iran Book and Literature House, said the course marked the first phase of the nationwide initiative.

“Our goal in designing the ‘Eqlim-e She’r’ program is to expand educational opportunities in the field of poetry and identify and support young talents across the country, creating the conditions to enhance the knowledge and skills of emerging poets,” Heidari said.

Organized in cooperation with the Department General of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Zanjan Province, the four-day course brought together participants aged 18 to 40 from 16 provinces in northern, northwestern and central Iran.



The program featured 30 specialized workshops on classical Persian poetry and modern poetry, alongside poetry readings and critique sessions.

The workshops were led by prominent Iranian poets and literary figures, including Saeed Bayatani, Morteza Kardar, Ebrahim Esmaeili Arizi, Armaghan Behdarvand and Ali Yari.

Heidari said similar courses will be held this autumn for participants from Iran’s southern provinces as the national initiative expands.

Outstanding participants from the regional courses will advance to the “Kelk-e Khial” (Pen of Imagination) advanced training program, to be held alongside the International Fajr Poetry Festival in Tehran.

Selected works produced through the educational initiative will ultimately be published in a collected volume, Heidari added.