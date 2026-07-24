Report: Iran’s Oil Revenue Increases Significantly in Four Months

TEHRAN - Iran’s oil export revenue has increased significantly.

According to Iranian media, in the first four months of the current Iranian year (from the end of March to July), Iran has earned approximately 7.5 billion U.S. dollars from oil sales, which is about 1.5 times more than the same period last year.

Fars News Agency, quoting Iran’s Oil Ministry, stated that oil revenue has increased significantly despite the war situation. Last year, Iran’s oil revenue was less than 5 billion dollars during the same period.

According to an understanding reached between the U.S. and Iran last month, Washington temporarily lifted some oil sanctions imposed on Iran. The purpose of this agreement was to pave the way for long-term peace and to facilitate oil transportation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The temporary waiver on sanctions had helped Iran to resume oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz. The country has reportedly received direct economic benefits from this in a short period.