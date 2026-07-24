Tehran, Islamabad Explore New Trade Opportunities

TEHRAN- Deputy Minister of Interior for Economic Coordination and Regional Development Mehdi Dousti has called on Pakistan’s Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on strengthening Iran-Pakistan economic cooperation and enhancing bilateral trade.

Both sides discussed measures to expand trade ties, promote railway cooperation, and facilitate cross-border connectivity.

Senior officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), State Bank of Pakistan, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Iran and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation on matters of mutual economic interest and exploring new avenues to strengthen bilateral relations.