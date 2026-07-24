NPC Calls For Structural Overhaul, Names New HR Chief

TEHRAN – The caretaker of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said Wednesday the company must overhaul its structural model and improve internal processes as part of a broader push to strengthen its governance role.

Speaking at a meeting of the NPC Board of Directors Council on July 22, acting NPC head Omid Shakeri addressed the importance of human resources development. He noted that Kemran Dehqani, the company’s newly appointed acting director of human resources development, began his career in the petrochemical sector before moving into the broader oil industry, and brings extensive experience across multiple HR-related fields.

Shakeri also used the meeting to thank Reza Khalaj, the outgoing HR director, for his service and contributions to the company.

Dehqani, in turn, thanked previous HR directors for their work and outlined his plans for the department going forward. Khalaj also presented a report summarizing the activities and initiatives undertaken during his tenure as HR director.