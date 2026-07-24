Beijing (Reuters) - China has added 14 entities from the European Union to its export control list, including German defense giant Rheinmetall, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday.

Effective immediately, the order means that the export of dual-use data-x-items – products with civilian and military applications, including some rare earth elements – from China to the named entities is prohibited, as is the shipment of dual-use data-x-items of Chinese origin to the listed companies and institutions.

The move came after another round of sanctions from Brussels against Russia, announced on Thursday, which targeted 14 companies from mainland China and Hong Kong.

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In a statement, the commerce ministry explicitly cited these sanctions as motivation for its new export restrictions, calling the bloc’s actions “egregious”.

The EU barred the export of dual-use goods and technologies to 51 entities in its 21st round of sanctions against Russia, with firms from mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Turkey and the UAE added to Brussels’ list.t from 5 Guangdong cities can enter HK downtown

The 14 EU entities named by the commerce ministry included Italian electric motor maker Lafert, German defense giant Rheinmetall and French drone developer Cavok UAS.