Indian Government Seeks Time on Minister Resignation Demand

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Leaders of India’s youth-led “cockroach” movement said the ‌government has asked for time until Saturday afternoon to respond on their demand for the education minister’s resignation, after talks with two ministers on Friday.

The talks came hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, raising ‌hopes that the two sides could reach a breakthrough after tens of thousands of angry youth converged in the capital Delhi to demand the minister’s resignation over exam paper leaks.

Modi vowed his cabinet to discuss measures to speed up court proceedings against those involved in examination leaks.

After “incorporating the suggestions of my cabinet colleagues,” draft legislation would be given “its final shape,” he said.

“We will make every effort to have the bill introduced and passed by the House at the earliest,” Modi added.

The prime minister’s intervention followed mounting pressure from protesters and civil society groups demanding education reform.

Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, who ended a 26-day hunger strike in support of the movement late Thursday, said the government had assured him that no action would be taken against peaceful demonstrators.