Hanieh Rostamiyan Wins Bronze in 10m Air Pistol at ISSF World Cup

TEHRAN - Iranian shooter Hanieh Rostamiyan has claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China, earning Iran’s first senior international shooting medal in more than a year.

Rostamiyan advanced to the eight-athlete final after finishing sixth in qualification with a score of 579.

In the final, the Iranian Olympian secured third place after prevailing in a shoot-off against a South Korean rival to take the bronze medal. China’s Yao Qianxun defeated India’s Sainyam Sainyam in the final to win the gold medal of this category.

Rostamiyan’s podium finish ended a year-long wait for Iran’s senior shooting team to win a medal at an international competition.

The ISSF World Cup running from July 20 to 29, has brought together 683 athletes from 66 countries and is one of the final major international rifle, pistol and shotgun events before the 2026 Asian Games in Japan later this year.