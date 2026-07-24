Iran, Uzbekistan Share Spoils at CAFA Women’s Championship

TEHRAN - Iran shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan in the CAFA Women’s Championship 2026 on Friday.

The Iranian women’s national youth football team drew 1-1 with the Uzbekistan national team in their second match in the CAFA tournament hosted by Tajikistan.

The match between the Iranian and Uzbekistan youth national teams was held on Friday, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sara Rahnama was on the target to score for Iran only goal.

Earlier, the Iranian women’s national youth football team defeated the host Tajikistan national team 3-2 in their first match in the competition.