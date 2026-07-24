Asian Youth Water Polo: Iran Finish Fifth With Win Over Uzbekistan

TEHARM - The Iranian youth water polo team ended its work in the competition with a victory over Uzbekistan in its last match of the 12th Asian Aquatics Age Group Championship and won the fifth title.

The Iranian youth team put on a superior performance in its last match of the Asian Aquatics Age Group Championship, defeating Uzbekistan with a score of 18-10.

The Iranian youth team maintained their lead in the four quarters of the match with scores of 5-3, 9-5, 14-8, and 18-10, respectively, and finally, with this victory, they took fifth place in the competition.

The 12th Asian Aquatics Age Group Championship was held with the participation of the continent’s top teams in the junior categories, and the Iranian youth water polo team also ended its work in the competition by winning the fifth title.