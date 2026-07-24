Vafaei Battles Past Antoni Kowalski in Shenzhen Open Qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran’s Hussein held his nerve in a gripping Shenzhen Open Qualifiers Round 3 clash, edging Polish Antoni Kowalski 5-4 after a hard-fought battle.

Safaei, the professional Iranian snooker national player, managed to win the single match of the qualifying round of the Shenzhen Snooker Tournament in China 2026 with a score of nearly 5-4 against Antoni Kowalski from Poland and won the right to participate in the main stage of the competition.

With this victory, the worthy representative of our country’s snooker confirmed his presence in the main stage of one of the prestigious events of the world snooker calendar and joined the group of players present in the tournament.

The Iranian star is now just one win away from securing his place in the main draw.