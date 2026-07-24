Hockey Team Into Knockout Round of Asian Championships

TEHRAN - Iran’s youth team advanced to the knockout round of the Asian 5-a-side field hockey tournament with a win over Saudi Arabia in Muscat, Oman on Friday.

The Iranian U-18 boys’ 5-a-side field hockey team, which is participating in the Asian Championship and World Cup qualifiers in (Muscat, Oman), performed well in the second round of the group stage.

Earlier, the Persians defeated Iraq 4-1 in the first return match. In the match, Mehdi Golestan was named the best player of the field. Iran’s goals were scored by Muhammad Pouya, Mehdi Golestan, Kamyar Muhammadnejad and Amir Hussein Rajabi.