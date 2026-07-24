Handball Team Drawn in Tough Group for 2026 Nagoya Asian Games

TEHRAN - The official draw for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya was conducted in Japan on Thursday morning, placing the Iranian men’s national handball team in a challenging Group B.

According to the draw results, Iran has been grouped alongside Bahrain, South Korea, Kuwait, and Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, Group A features Qatar, Japan, China, and Hong Kong.

The group presents a tough challenge for Iran: Bahrain enters as the reigning Asian champion, Kuwait recently secured third place at the 2026 Asian Men’s Handball Championship, and South Korea remains one of the traditional powerhouses in Asian handball.

The 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to take place in Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

The Iranian men’s national team, under head coach Nenad Kljaić, is currently holding its second training camp in Sabzevar to prepare for the tournament.