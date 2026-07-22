More Tankers Reroute in Red Sea as Yemen Blockades Saudi Ports

DUBAI (Dispatches) – Four tankers changed course in the Red Sea on Wednesday, with two signaling the Suez Canal as their new destination after Yemen’s Ansarullah movement warned ships to avoid Saudi Arabian ports, ship-tracking data showed. The resistance group on Monday declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front in the conflict and raising risks to global energy supplies . The announcement “has begun to have an overall effect on tanker activity,” ship broker Clarksons said. The EU’s Aspides naval force warned that vessels linked to Israeli, U.S. or Saudi interests face higher attack risks and advised avoiding the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden until the threat subsides.