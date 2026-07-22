Eight MQ-9 Drones, Heavy Helicopters Destroyed in IRGC Strikes

TEHRAN -- Iran’s armed forces launched a coordinated wave of drone and missile strikes against U.S. military installations across the Persian Gulf region early on Wednesday, targeting bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in response to terrorist American airstrikes on Iranian facilities.

Multiple explosions were heard in the area hosting the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, one of Washington’s most critical military installations in the Persian Gulf. Early reports indicated the base was struck in a combined missile and drone assault.

The Iranian Army announced it had carried out a new phase of its ongoing “Thunder” (Sa’eqeh) operations, targeting U.S. bases in Jordan and Bahrain with extensive drone attacks.

The army said its “Arash” destructive drones struck “accommodation and welfare buildings” and “equipment warehouses” at the U.S. Al-Azraq base in Jordan.

In Bahrain, the army’s drones targeted “large equipment warehouses and hangars” as well as “maintenance and repair hangars for heavy aircraft” at the U.S. Sheikh Isa base.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced it had inflicted heavy damage on U.S. bases in Jordan as part of the 25th wave of its “Nasr 2” operations.

In a statement, the IRGC said it struck the King Faisal and Prince Hassan bases in Jordan with missiles and drones, targeting and destroying an F-15 preparation hangar.

According to the IRGC, the attacks destroyed a drone preparation hangar containing eight new, unused MQ9 drones still in their packaging, which were completely destroyed. Two additional MQ9 drones that were in the open area sustained heavy damage.

In a subsequent attack on a helicopter maintenance hangar, two U.S. heavy helicopters sustained significant damage. A separate strike on a personnel accommodation center resulted in an unspecified number of U.S. personnel killed or wounded.

“Operations to punish the aggressor continue,” the IRGC statement declared.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Office announced earlier that its forces had destroyed multiple radar systems in Kuwait as part of the 24th wave of Nasr 2 operations.

In a statement, the IRGC said it had struck an early warning radar, a tactical radar array near the Ali Al-Salem base, and another radar system on Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island, taking them out of operation.

Iraqi media reported that several suicide drones had targeted the Ali Al-Salem airbase, which houses U.S. military personnel.

A senior Iranian military official issued a stark warning to Washington, stating that if the United States targets any Iranian bridge or power plant, Iran will strike multiple regional energy facilities and infrastructure where the U.S. has interests.

The official emphasized Iran’s “steel resolve” in asserting sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran will under no circumstances allow the Strait of Hormuz to once again become a tool of threat against Iran,” the official said, adding that “transit of ships through this strait will be secure if coordinated with Iran and under Iran’s arrangements, otherwise Iran will not waver in its decisive will to control this strait”.

The official warned that if U.S. forces strike any Iranian infrastructure, “Iran will in turn strike infrastructure and bridges in the region, including energy facilities in which the U.S. has interests.”

“Americans must have become fully convinced over the past 10 days that Iran will strike wherever it deems necessary,” the official added. “Any gamble by Trump will once again lead to his disgrace.”

Iranian forces also struck the headquarters of Kurdish separatist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region. Iraqi media reported that a large fire broke out in the mountainous region of Mount Azmer in Sulaymaniyah province following drone strikes on the groups’ compounds.

Terrorist Kurdish groups were reportedly unable to extinguish the fires that spread both inside their headquarters and in the surrounding heights.

In a separate development, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a warning to the United States over threats to attack Iranian nuclear and sensitive facilities. T

he military command center stated that if the “aggressor and terrorist U.S. army” enters such a phase, Iran will consider it as an expansion of the war in the region and will target all U.S. interests and those of its allies.

The warning came after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday, during a meeting with Lebanon’s president at the White House, that the United States would “soon” target Iran’s Mount Kolang facilities.