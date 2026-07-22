Power and the Pression of Iranian Projectiles 

Iran is indeed teaching the criminal US and its terroristic president an unforgettable lesson. It is clear the imposed war has backfired on its perpetrators who despite their bombing of Iran’s civilians and the infrastructure, have suffered major military losses.

The past ten days of Iran’s drone/missile barrage on American bases in several Arab countries providing support to the criminal aggressors has left in shambles sophisticated weaponry.

Donald Trump is a dotard and a dastard to his very core. Afraid of his imminent death, he is sacrificing the life of American soldiers in addition to wantonly killing Iranian civilians.

Death will indeed strike him, perhaps through a revolutionary execution by one of his own security guards for the irreparable damage he has done to US citizens and American national interest.

The Islamic Republic for its part will keep the strait of Hormuz closed until the aggressor withdraws from the region, which belongs to Iran and also the neighbouring states, but definitely not to the outsiders.

The destruction of the US bases and military installations in not just the Persian Gulf States supporting Trump, but also in Jordan shows the unstoppable range, power, and precision of the Iranian projectiles.

No so-called Israeli defensive shields can prevent the penetration of Iranian missiles and drones.

We once again warn the agressors of the suicidal course they have taken to their own peril, because the Islamic Republic with firm faith in God Almighty and full confidence in its indomitable people is all set to achieve victory.