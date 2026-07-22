Envoy to Germany Rebuts Trump’s Comparison of U.S. Wars

BERLIN (Dispatches) -- Iran’s ambassador to Germany said on Wednesday that wars are remembered for their lasting consequences rather than the number of casualties, responding to a social media post by U.S. President Donald Trump comparing American military losses in several conflicts, including the recent war with Iran.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that the war with Iran lasted less than four months and resulted in 18 U.S. military deaths, contrasting those figures with casualties and the duration of U.S. wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam, Korea and other military campaigns.

In response, Iranian Ambassador Majid Nili said history is shaped by the consequences of wars rather than casualty figures.

“But history is not written by the number of the dead; it is written by the depth of its impact,” Nili wrote in a post on X.

He said that “less than four months was enough for two American smart missiles to strike the Minab elementary school, exposing the true face of America’s warmongering.”

Nili also said the war has demonstrated Iran’s resilience, adding that “143 nights of people filling the streets proved Iran’s superpower in defense and endurance.”

Referring to the assassination of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during the terrorist war, he added that “the martyrdom of an unparalleled leader made the message of ‘no to surrender before force’ resonate across the world.”

“Sometimes the impact of a short military aggression endures longer than decades of war and tens of thousands of casualties,” Nili said.