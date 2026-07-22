Iraq’s New Prime Minister Visits Tehran to Deepen Bilateral Ties

TEHRAN — Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi will travel to Tehran on Thursday for talks with Iranian officials on regional developments, bilateral economic cooperation and energy supplies, the Iraqi government said, in a visit Baghdad says reflects its policy of strengthening ties with neighboring countries while pursuing regional de-escalation.

Government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said al-Zaidi would lead a high-level delegation to Iran at the invitation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to Aboudi, the discussions will focus on efforts to reduce tensions in the region as well as trade, transportation and imported natural gas, with energy expected to feature prominently on the agenda.

“Based on Iraq’s interests, the gas file will be on the table during the bilateral talks between Tehran and Baghdad,” Aboudi said, according to Iraq’s state news agency INA.

Baghdad relies heavily on Iranian natural gas and electricity imports to meet domestic power demand, making energy cooperation a central element of bilateral relations despite periodic disruptions and U.S. pressure and sabotage surrounding the trade.

Aboudi said Iraq’s approach is based on “non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, respect for international treaties and expanding foreign relations in accordance with Iraq’s economic interests.”

Aboudi also announced that al-Zaidi is scheduled to visit Turkey later this month, where water resources will be among the main issues under discussion, reflecting another key priority for Iraq as it seeks greater cooperation with neighboring states over shared rivers.

A day earlier, Aboudi said the prime minister’s visits to Tehran and Ankara formed part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen Iraq’s relations with neighboring countries and regional and international partners.

He said the discussions in both capitals would center on bilateral cooperation as well as regional developments “in light of efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen security and stability.”

Ahead of the visit, Iraq’s newly

appointed ambassador to Iran, Yasser Abdulzahra al-Hajjaj, said relations between the two countries are rooted in centuries of shared history, geography and cultural ties, describing Tehran as one of Baghdad’s foremost regional partners.

In an article published by Iraq’s state news agency, al-Hajjaj said he is honored to represent Iraq in a country “whose relations with Iraq are rooted in history and geography and are built upon deep human, cultural and religious bonds.”

He said Iraq views its ties with neighboring countries, particularly Iran, as being based on “good neighborliness, mutual respect and shared interests.”

“The experiences of the past have shown that regional stability can only be achieved through cooperation, dialogue and confidence-building among the countries of the region,” al-Hajjaj wrote.

He added that sustainable economic development represented “the most durable path toward strengthening security and stability.”

The ambassador said relations between Iraq and Iran have expanded in recent years across the political, economic, cultural and social fields and now possess significant potential to move into a more advanced phase.

That phase, he said, should be built on expanding economic partnerships, encouraging investment, increasing trade and strengthening cooperation in transportation, connectivity and energy projects “in a way that serves the mutual interests of both countries.”

Al-Hajjaj emphasized that Iraq will pursue a balanced foreign policy based on national interests, openness toward all countries and avoiding bloc politics.

“Iraq believes dialogue is the best way to resolve differences, and that regional cooperation is the true guarantee of regional security and stability,” he wrote.

He said Iraq’s historical, cultural and religious ties with neighboring countries have given it considerable soft power and positioned Baghdad to play “a positive role in supporting stability and promoting regional understanding.”

The ambassador described relations with Iran as one of Iraq’s highest foreign policy priorities because of their political, economic and social importance.

“My mission in Tehran is to develop bilateral relations based on Iraq’s clear vision, founded on mutual respect, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and expanding areas of cooperation in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples,” he wrote.

Al-Hajjaj said the upcoming visit by Prime Minister al-Zaidi underscores Iraq’s commitment to developing bilateral relations, expanding the horizons of partnership, strengthening coordination on issues of common concern and continuing Baghdad’s approach based on dialogue, constructive engagement and confidence-building.

He also highlighted the close people-to-people ties between the two countries, saying the strength of Iraq-Iran relations extends beyond official diplomacy and is rooted in shared civilizational heritage and common human, cultural and religious values.

The ambassador cited the broad participation of Iraqis in funeral ceremonies held in Iraq for martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as an example of the depth of ties between the two peoples.

He also pointed to the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage as one of the clearest manifestations of the close relationship, saying it reflects “brotherhood, solidarity, mutual assistance and shared civilizational bonds.”

He said the future of Iraq-Iran relations should be based on making greater use of shared strengths, expanding economic and cultural cooperation and deepening political dialogue in ways that serve the interests of both nations while contributing to regional security and stability.