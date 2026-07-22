Iran’s Interior  Minister Holds  High-Level Security, Trade Talks in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD (Dispatches) -- Iranian Interior Minister

Eskandar Momeni held a series of high-level meetings in Islamabad on Wednesday focused on border security, counterterrorism, regional stability and bilateral connectivity, as Iran and Pakistan pledged to deepen cooperation.

Momeni met Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi before holding talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation on security, border management, counterterrorism, anti-narcotics efforts and measures against human trafficking.

Speaking after the meeting, Naqvi described relations between the neighboring countries as “historic, brotherly and based on mutual trust,” saying Pakistan attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with Iran across multiple sectors.

He said both governments have agreed to enhance coordination against terrorism and cross-border crime while improving mechanisms for border management.

Momeni said Iran views Pakistan as an important neighboring country and strategic partner, stressing that stronger security cooperation will contribute to stability along the shared border and across the wider region. He also thanked Pakistani authorities for their cooperation and hospitality during his visit.

The ministers also discussed expanding cooperation against drug trafficking and human smuggling, with both sides agreeing to increase intelligence sharing and operational coordination between their security agencies.

Later, Momeni met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who reiterated Pakistan’s support for dialogue to reduce regional tensions following renewed hostilities between Iran and the United States.

Sharif expressed concern over the latest escalation in West Asia and reaffirmed Islamabad’s willingness to continue diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability.

“Pakistan will continue to play its role as a sincere mediator for peace,” Sharif said during the meeting, according to a statement released by his office.

Momeni thanked Sharif for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and conveyed greetings from Iran’s leadership. He said Tehran remains appreciative of Islamabad’s role in facilitating dialogue and efforts that resulted in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year.

Regional security also featured prominently in Momeni’s meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The two sides reviewed the regional security environment, border management and cooperation against terrorist groups operating near the Iran-Pakistan frontier, while reaffirming their commitment to strengthening military and security coordination.

Speaking separately during his stay in Islamabad, Momeni described the proposed Iran-Pakistan railway connection as “a strategic regional game changer,” saying the project will strengthen bilateral trade, improve regional connectivity and facilitate access to markets beyond the two neighboring countries.

Iran and Pakistan share a roughly 900-km (560-mile) border and have sought in recent years to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, border security and infrastructure while confronting common challenges including militant activity, narcotics trafficking and illegal migration.

Officials from both countries said Wednesday’s discussions reflected a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through practical cooperation while supporting broader efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions and promoting stability.