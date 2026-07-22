44th Book of the Year Award Opens Call for Submissions

TEHRAN — The 44th Iran Book of the Year Award will be held in February 2027, with organizers announcing a special category dedicated to books related to “national unity and defense.”

The award, organized by the Iranian Book and Literature Home, aims to identify and introduce outstanding books, contribute to the development of knowledge and written culture, preserve cultural identity, and support authors, researchers, translators and editors.

According to the official call for submissions, publishers, scholars, researchers, authors, translators and editors are invited to submit their nominated works to the secretariat of the award through the designated registration platform.

For the 44th edition, a special section titled “Unity and National Defense: The 12-Day War and the Ramadan War” will evaluate and review books related to these themes, according to the organizers.

Submitted books must have been published for the first time in 1404 in the Iranian calendar (2025–2026) and must include official publication documentation. Educational textbooks, study guides and reproduced copies will not be considered.

The competition will exclude several literary categories that overlap with other national cultural events, including adult short stories, novels, literary research and criticism, documentary writing, adult poetry, and children’s and young adult poetry. These fields are evaluated through other programs, including the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Award and the International Fajr Poetry Festival.

Only works submitted through the official registration process will be reviewed. Authors or publishers must complete the registration form and send two copies of each nominated book to the award secretariat. Submitted copies will not be returned.

The deadline for submitting works is 15 Shahrivar 1405 in the Iranian calendar (September 6, 2026).

The Iran Book of the Year Award is one of Iran’s major national platforms for recognizing published works in academic, cultural and research fields. The 44th edition will continue this mission while introducing a new focus on publications addressing themes of unity and national defense.