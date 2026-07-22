400-Year-Old Safavid Water Reservoir Discovered in Central Isfahan

TEHRAN — Construction workers have uncovered the remains of a historical water reservoir, or ab-anbar, dating back to the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) during excavation work on Apadana Street in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, local authorities said Wednesday.

The discovery was made during digging operations by the provincial water and wastewater company, according to Amir Karamzadeh, director general of Isfahan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department. Initial assessments by experts on site confirmed the structure’s historical significance, he said.

“The remains were found at a depth of approximately seven meters below the current street level,” Karamzadeh said.

“Immediately after the discovery, cultural heritage experts arrived at the site. All construction work within the discovery area has been halted to allow for field studies, documentation, and specialist examination of the structure.”

The reservoir’s location beneath one of the city’s main thoroughfares presents unique preservation challenges. Karamzadeh noted that the site has been subjected to extensive urban development and construction over the years, complicating efforts to protect the structure.

“Given that this structure is located in an area that has undergone significant urban development, we will decide on the appropriate preservation and management approach after completing initial documentation, in coordination with relevant authorities including Isfahan Municipality,” he said.

Authorities said studies on the reservoir’s exact age, architectural features, and dimensions are ongoing, with experts currently focused on completing documentation before making decisions on conservation measures.

The discovery highlights the rich historical layers buried beneath the

modern urban fabric of Isfahan, a city that served as the capital of the Safavid Empire during its 16th- and 17th-century golden age. The city is home to some of Iran’s most celebrated architectural treasures, including the UNESCO-listed Naqsh-e Jahan Square.

“A significant portion of today’s streets and neighborhoods in Isfahan are built upon historical layers,” Karamzadeh said. “This discovery once again reveals the importance of conducting archaeological studies before implementing urban development projects in the city’s historical areas.”

Karamzadeh described the find as a reminder of the need for better coordination between development agencies and cultural heritage authorities.

“The occurrence of such discoveries during urban projects highlights more than ever the necessity of coordination between executive bodies and cultural heritage custodians — so that alongside development projects, the protection of the city’s historical heritage is also taken into account,” he said.

The Safavid-era water reservoir marks the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries in Isfahan, where underground historical structures are frequently encountered during infrastructure work. Water reservoirs, or ab-anbars, were a crucial feature of Persian urban infrastructure, used to store drinking water in the arid climate.

Officials said the final decision on whether the reservoir will be preserved in situ or documented and reburied will be made after the completion of specialist studies.