UNESCO Raises Concern Over Damage to Iran’s Golestan Palace

BUSAN, South Korea (Dispatches) -- The protection of cultural heritage during armed conflicts returned to the spotlight at the 48th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, as the United Nations cultural agency highlighted concerns over damage reported at Tehran’s historic Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, following military strikes in the region.

UNESCO said the Qajar-era palace complex, one of Iran’s most significant historic landmarks, was affected by debris and shock waves after an attack near Arg Square in central Tehran, within the site’s buffer zone. The organization said it continues to monitor the condition of cultural heritage sites in Iran and across the wider region.

The agency emphasized that the protection of cultural property during armed conflict is a legal obligation under international frameworks, including the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1972 World Heritage Convention. UNESCO called on all parties involved in conflicts to respect these commitments and avoid actions that could endanger sites of outstanding cultural value.

Golestan Palace, located in the historic heart of Tehran, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2013 for its exceptional architectural and historical significance. The complex reflects centuries of Persian artistic development, particularly the transformation of

Tehran into the royal capital during the Qajar period.

Reports from Iranian authorities said parts of the palace sustained damage from the blast effects, including broken historic windows and decorative elements. Some local reports also described damage to ornamental features and interior spaces; however, UNESCO’s confirmed assessment has focused on the impact caused by debris and shock waves from nearby strikes.

The damage to Golestan Palace has renewed international concerns over the vulnerability of cultural landmarks during periods of military escalation. Heritage experts have repeatedly warned that historic sites are not only national symbols but also part of humanity’s shared cultural record.

UNESCO has said it is continuing assessments and working with relevant authorities to document damage, identify urgent conservation needs and support emergency protection measures for affected heritage sites.

The organization has previously stressed that cultural heritage often becomes especially vulnerable during conflicts, when historic buildings, museums and archaeological sites can suffer irreversible losses. By reminding states of their international obligations, UNESCO aims to reinforce the principle that the protection of cultural heritage must remain a priority even during periods of war.