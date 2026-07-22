UNESCO Raises Concern Over Damage to Iran’s Golestan Palace
BUSAN, South Korea (Dispatches) -- The protection of cultural heritage during armed conflicts returned to the spotlight at the 48th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, as the United Nations cultural agency highlighted concerns over damage reported at Tehran’s historic Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, following military strikes in the region.
UNESCO said the Qajar-era palace complex, one of Iran’s most significant historic landmarks, was affected by debris and shock waves after an attack near Arg Square in central Tehran, within the site’s buffer zone. The organization said it continues to monitor the condition of cultural heritage sites in Iran and across the wider region.
The agency emphasized that the protection of cultural property during armed conflict is a legal obligation under international frameworks, including the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1972 World Heritage Convention. UNESCO called on all parties involved in conflicts to respect these commitments and avoid actions that could endanger sites of outstanding cultural value.
Golestan Palace, located in the historic heart of Tehran, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2013 for its exceptional architectural and historical significance. The complex reflects centuries of Persian artistic development, particularly the transformation of