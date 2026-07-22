Measures Approved to Ease Power Restrictions on Industries in Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s government has begun reducing energy consumption within its own executive bodies, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday, ordering ministries and other state bodies to cut waste and improve energy efficiency.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with officials from the ministries of industry, mining and trade, and energy, along with private-sector representatives, according to president.ir.

“All state institutions, from the presidency to the ministries and other executive bodies, have been required to implement programs to reduce consumption, eliminate unnecessary use and improve energy efficiency,” Pezeshkian said. “We have started conservation efforts with ourselves to ensure a stable energy supply for the production sector.”

The president said manufacturers and industrialists could play a significant role in cutting energy use and boosting efficiency by adopting management strategies and efficient technologies, without disrupting production.

He also called on industrial associations to more effectively monitor energy use at manufacturing facilities, saying unauthorized use of industrial electricity for activities such as cryptocurrency mining was unacceptable. He warned that violations by a single industrial unit damage the credibility of the entire sector and harm the public interest.

Pezeshkian ordered an immediate investigation into reports of an unusual rise in the price of solar panels needed by industries, saying the cause of the increase must be identified and addressed.

The meeting produced seven presidential directives, including:

Firm, lawful action against industrial units that violate electricity-use rules, including revocation of operating licenses by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade

Mechanisms allowing industrial units to operate on Fridays, coordinated with the Supreme Labor Council, to offset production restrictions

A reduction in power-supply restrictions for industrial zones from two days a week to one

A requirement for petrochemical complexes to purchase green electricity from the energy exchange to free up grid capacity for industry

Reduced operating hours for large commercial centers, particularly during the final two months of the hot season

A public information and awareness campaign urging energy conservation to support production, employment and economic stability

Allocation of newly created grid capacity to development projects and industrial units.

The approved measures include reducing scheduled power cuts for industrial parks, allowing factories to make up lost production by operating on Fridays, requiring petrochemical complexes to secure their own electricity supplies, cutting energy consumption at large commercial centers, allocating new power generation capacity to industrial projects, promoting public energy conservation, and tightening enforcement against excessive electricity consumption by industrial units.