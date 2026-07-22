Iran Chairs Asia-Pacific ICT Development Forum

TEHRAN - The Islamic

Republic of Iran was elected to chair the 23rd APT Telecommunication/ICT meeting of the Asia-Pacific Forum.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said that the 23rd meeting of the Asia-Pacific ICT Development Forum (APT-ADF) was held in Bangkok, Thailand, with the participation of representatives of member countries, international organizations, and experts in the field of ICT.

The meeting focused on three main issues: “Digital Connectivity”, “Digital Transformation”, and “Trust, Security, and Resilience in the Digital Space”, and provided an opportunity to exchange experiences and examine solutions for developing regional cooperation in the field of ICT.

During the meeting, Iran and Pakistan put forward their candidates for the presidency of the forum. After conducting diplomatic and expert consultations with member countries as well as the Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Union (APT) Secretariat within the framework of the “Technology Diplomacy” strategic plan, the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran was elected as the chairman of the ADF-23 meeting by consensus of the members present.