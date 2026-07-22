Tehran Shifts Trade Through Russia and Caspian Sea to Bypass Maritime Blockade

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Agriculture Minister Muhamadreza Talaei has said that Iran successfully redirected key trade flows through Russia and the Caspian Sea, allowing the country to avoid the impact of a maritime blockade.

Talaei said Iran changed its logistics routes from the Indian Ocean to transport corridors running through Russia and the Caspian Sea, The Caspian Post reports via IRNA.

“By changing the route from the Indian Ocean to routes through Russia and the Caspian Sea, we were able to withstand the threat of a complete economic blockade,” Talaei said.

The deputy minister noted that more than 30 per cent of all imports entering Iran now pass through the country’s northern ports. These shipments mainly consist of agricultural products that are critical to Iran’s food security.

Talaei also said that U.S. sanctions and the maritime blockade had not caused shortages of goods on the domestic market, emphasizing that the rerouted supply chains have helped maintain stable imports.