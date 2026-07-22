SPGC Head Urges Full Readiness for Stable Winter Production

Tehran — The CEO of South Pars Gas Complex called for the full use of technical, operational and management capabilities to ensure stable gas production ahead of the upcoming winter, describing the season as a critical and challenging period for Iran’s gas industry.

Speaking at a ceremony introducing the new managers of the complex’s First, Third, Twelfth and Thirteenth refineries, Gholamabbas Husseini said the organization must maximize its resources to maintain uninterrupted production and prevent operational disruptions during the colder months.

According to the South Pars Gas Complex, Husseini said the management changes at the country’s largest gas processing complex are intended to strengthen human capital, improve operational efficiency, streamline the organization and accelerate its development.

He thanked the outgoing managers for their service and wished the newly appointed executives success in their new roles. Husseini said teamwork, collaboration and the effective use of specialized expertise would be key to achieving lasting results and supporting Iran’s gas industry.

Husseini stressed that all refineries must be fully prepared before winter, adding that any issues that could threaten continuous gas production should be identified, reviewed and resolved as quickly as possible.

He also praised the performance of the complex’s managers and employees, saying they have consistently demonstrated professionalism, commitment and resilience under difficult conditions while making significant contributions to the country’s oil and gas sector.

The CEO urged refinery managers to make timely, well-informed operational decisions while prioritizing employees’ welfare, dignity and professional development. He described the workforce as the organization’s most valuable asset in achieving its production goals.

Husseini said ethical leadership, teamwork, strategic planning and organizational unity will be essential to maintaining South Pars Gas Complex’s role in ensuring a stable energy supply for the country.