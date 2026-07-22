Beijing Blasts South China Sea Comments by Australian Foreign Minister

BEIJING (Xinhua) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed China’s firm opposition to the latest comments made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong regarding the situation in the South China Sea.

On the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings on Wednesday in Manila, the Australian foreign minister expressed serious concern over the recent incident in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines.

“The relevant country ignores the basic facts of the Philippines’ infringements and provocations and has launched groundless attacks and accusations against China,” spokesman for the ministry Lin Jian said at a daily press briefing in Beijing.

“The relevant country is not a stakeholder in the South China Sea issue and has no right to intervene in maritime issues between the contracting parties,” he added.

China urges the relevant country to stop exaggerating tensions and stirring up confrontation, and to genuinely respect the efforts made by countries in the region to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, he said.

“China will continue to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and rights and interests in accordance with the law, and will continue to properly address maritime disagreements with the relevant parties through dialogue and consultation,” he said.